Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.94. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $163,340. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,494,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

