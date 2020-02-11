Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

LCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 76.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lannett by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 633,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $365.51 million, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 2.24. Lannett has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.