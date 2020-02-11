Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies’ rating score has improved by 22.3% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $12.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Resideo Technologies an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on REZI. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nina Richardson acquired 4,920 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $49,790.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 12,549 shares of company stock valued at $130,722 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 123.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 119.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $26.40.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

