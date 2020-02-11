Brokerages Anticipate TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%.

TOWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TowneBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TOWN stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.09. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 13.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1,745.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 392,488 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

