Brokerages Expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to Post $0.09 EPS

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $8.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cango an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

CANG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 22,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cango has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cango will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

