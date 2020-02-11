Brokerages Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the lowest is $2.41. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total value of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $220,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.66, for a total value of $477,677.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 586,547 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,525,000 after acquiring an additional 180,228 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,246,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $291.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,448. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $214.18 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.83.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

