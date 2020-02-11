Brokerages Expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 176 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GFED has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ GFED opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.09.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFED. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

