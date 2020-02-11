Brokerages Expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.23). Navistar International posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 445.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAV stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 746,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.10. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.