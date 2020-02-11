Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) will post $71.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.60 million and the highest is $72.78 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $68.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $309.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.30 million to $311.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $332.85 million, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $336.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBK traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $41.79. 151,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

