Brokerages Set Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target at $100.50

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Arch Coal in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,384. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $837.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 10.19%. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 16.17%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

