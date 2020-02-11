Brokerages Set Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) PT at $25.94

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEGI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 target price on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Pattern Energy Group alerts:

Shares of PEGI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,831. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Pattern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 158,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.