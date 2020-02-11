Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.33

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$59.33 and last traded at C$58.86, with a volume of 29010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.75.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 52.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

