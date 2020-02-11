Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $57.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 140,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,917. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

