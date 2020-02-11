Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of BIP opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 275.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIP. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

