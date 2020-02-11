Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) updated its fourth quarter 2019
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.21-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.208-2.208 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2019
After-Hours guidance to 7.37-7.39 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.40.
BURL traded up $13.03 on Tuesday, hitting $241.54. The company had a trading volume of 324,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,093. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $236.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.