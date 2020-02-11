Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) updated its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.21-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.208-2.208 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 7.37-7.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL traded up $13.03 on Tuesday, hitting $241.54. The company had a trading volume of 324,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,093. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $236.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.