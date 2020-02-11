BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.03

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.03 and last traded at $66.93, with a volume of 23988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82.

In related news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $228,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,978,000 after purchasing an additional 533,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after buying an additional 326,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 157,526 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 71,301 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 681,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after buying an additional 70,616 shares during the period.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

