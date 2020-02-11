Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis Sells 750 Shares

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CABO traded down $8.33 on Tuesday, hitting $1,754.48. 16,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,625.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,411.35. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $898.38 and a 1 year high of $1,778.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

