Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

COG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. 145,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,713,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

