Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) versus 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (NYSE:FCOB) Head-To-Head Survey

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) and 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorp $991.00 million 2.10 $201.96 million $1.72 9.46 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH $26.98 million 1.67 $3.22 million N/A N/A

Cadence Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadence Bancorp and 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorp 0 7 0 0 2.00 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.86, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Cadence Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cadence Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorp and 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorp 20.38% 9.20% 1.26% 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 11.95% 6.98% 0.59%

Summary

Cadence Bancorp beats 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products and services comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 66 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, car loans, personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, and other loans; and SBA loans for various general business purposes, including working capital, machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, land and building, leasehold improvements, and debt refinancing. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising card services, night depository, bulk cash processing, coin and currency ordering, and other services; VISA CheckCards; wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, and other additional services; and online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, government banking, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey.

