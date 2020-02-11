Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

CZR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 4,586,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,099,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 172,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,466,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

