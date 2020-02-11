CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue None Dividend of $0.08

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a None dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND’s previous None dividend of $0.05.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,041. CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

In related news, Director Lloyd Wennlund purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00.

CALAMOS CONV. OPPTYS. & INCOME FUND Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

