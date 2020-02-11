Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $501-516 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.14 million.Callaway Golf also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.82-0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. 2,049,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,157. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit