Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) updated its first quarter 2020

earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.41-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $501-516 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $543.14 million.Callaway Golf also updated its FY 2020

guidance to 0.82-0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. 2,049,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,157. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

