Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Callaway Golf also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.82-0.94 EPS.

ELY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point set a $21.50 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.81.

Callaway Golf stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,157. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

