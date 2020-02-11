Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at DA Davidson

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOS. ValuEngine raised Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.11.

GOOS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.93. 3,177,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

