Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$45.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.06.

CNQ stock opened at C$38.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$30.01 and a 52 week high of C$42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total transaction of C$750,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at C$3,117,861.89. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal purchased 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 717,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,699,932.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,000 shares of company stock worth $9,632,360.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

