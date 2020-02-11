Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.98. Cannae has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.65 million. Cannae had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 60.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

