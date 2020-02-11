Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Set at C$25.00 by Pi Financial

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) has been given a C$25.00 price target by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEED. Laurentian set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.75.

Shares of WEED traded up C$1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.77. 1,903,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,132. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$18.23 and a 1-year high of C$70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of -4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.53.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

