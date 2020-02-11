Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. 14,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,448. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.16 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

