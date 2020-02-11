Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $182,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $229,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.06. 7,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

