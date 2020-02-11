carVertical (CV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31,642.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. carVertical has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $31,642.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.15 or 0.03560711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00247474 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00136829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

