Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $136.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,577. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.82. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

