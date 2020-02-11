cbdMD (YCBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

cbdMD (NASDAQ:YCBD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:YCBD opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.59. cbdMD has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils, and CBD pet products.

