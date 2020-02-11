CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.27.

Shares of NYSE CBL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 1,222,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.56. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $189.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.64 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

