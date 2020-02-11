CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Upgraded at TheStreet

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

CBTX stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.13. CBTX has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBTX will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CBTX by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CBTX by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

