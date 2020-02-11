CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,553. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

