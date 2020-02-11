Centrality Achieves Market Cap of $73.52 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $73.52 million and $194,730.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.03629894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00248180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00142659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,470,069 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.