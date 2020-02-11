CF Industries (CF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

