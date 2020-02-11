Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $49.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

CHGG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

NYSE CHGG opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Chegg has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $348,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 13,758 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $526,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 514,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,767.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,197 shares of company stock valued at $30,669,148 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chegg by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chegg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,384,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,407,000 after acquiring an additional 50,191 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $31,088,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,032,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

