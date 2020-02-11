Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Position Cut by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,095,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Chemours by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 9,563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. 592,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,340. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.59. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.15.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

