CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.45. CHF Solutions shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 48,007 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.69% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

