China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.05

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $111.05 and traded as high as $117.10. China Biologic Products shares last traded at $117.10, with a volume of 115,372 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBPO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $92.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.16.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBPO. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in China Biologic Products by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 34,362 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in China Biologic Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

