China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other China XD Plastics news, CTO Junjie Ma sold 78,180 shares of China XD Plastics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $160,269.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dahe Zhang sold 93,660 shares of China XD Plastics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $192,003.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,500 shares of company stock worth $540,175. Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China XD Plastics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXDC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,079. The company has a market cap of $111.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. China XD Plastics has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.16 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China XD Plastics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

