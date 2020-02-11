CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 105.6% in January

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,407. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $217.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, CEO David Andrew Thompson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $107,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,925. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jan F. Salit purchased 12,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $182,352.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $328,531.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,007 shares of company stock valued at $333,687. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,687,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 175,613 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 165,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

