Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$31.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.71.

Shares of CGX traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.86. 356,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,124. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$22.25 and a 1-year high of C$34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 40.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.11.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$418.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$413.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

