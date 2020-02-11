Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$31.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.71.
Shares of CGX traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.86. 356,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,124. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$22.25 and a 1-year high of C$34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 40.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$33.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.11.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.
