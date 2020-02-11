Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.78

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and traded as high as $21.90. Citizens shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Citizens alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Citizens worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.