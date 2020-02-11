Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Sells $25,881.16 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,352.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nanci Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Nanci Caldwell sold 849 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $104,596.80.

Citrix Systems stock remained flat at $$121.82 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 658,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,531. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTXS. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

