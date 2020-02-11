Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

