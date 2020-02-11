Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CIVB opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 28.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at $78,991.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $6,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

