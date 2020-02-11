Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Helene D. Gayle Sells 22,240 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Helene D. Gayle sold 22,240 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $1,692,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.11. 3,990,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,479. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,510,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,985,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 92,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on CL. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
About Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.
