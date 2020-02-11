Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Helene D. Gayle Sells 22,240 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Helene D. Gayle sold 22,240 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $1,692,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.11. 3,990,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,479. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,510,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,985,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 92,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

