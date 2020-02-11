Color Platform (CLR) Market Cap Achieves $1.34 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $6,458.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,258.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.35 or 0.04561462 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00763272 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

